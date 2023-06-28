94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 10:55 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract extension with a $775,000 average annual value, the team announced Wednesday.

Pachal, the Silver Knights captain, was set to be a restricted free agent this summer. The 23-year-old appeared in 10 NHL games this past season and recorded two assists. He also played in Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, which the team won to advance to the second round.

Pachal was an American Hockey League All Star this past season as well. He had three goals and 12 assists in 55 games with the Silver Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
5
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Knights pound Panthers, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Knights pound Panthers, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final
Knights get boost from special teams in Stanley Cup Final
Knights get boost from special teams in Stanley Cup Final