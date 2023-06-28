Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a two-year extension Wednesday, keeping the Silver Knights captain in the organization.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract extension with a $775,000 average annual value, the team announced Wednesday.

Pachal, the Silver Knights captain, was set to be a restricted free agent this summer. The 23-year-old appeared in 10 NHL games this past season and recorded two assists. He also played in Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, which the team won to advance to the second round.

Pachal was an American Hockey League All Star this past season as well. He had three goals and 12 assists in 55 games with the Silver Knights.

