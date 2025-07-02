87°F
Knights sign young defenseman to 4-year contract extension

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) passes the puck during the NHL hockey game against ...
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) passes the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2025 - 2:36 pm

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Kaedan Korczak to a four-year, $13 million extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Korczak, 24, will have a $3.25 million cap hit on his new deal, which will kick in for the 2026-27 season. Korczak appeared in a career-high 40 games last season and recorded 10 assists.

The 2019 second-round pick is expected to take on a larger role next year after Nic Hague was traded to the Nashville Predators and the Knights announced Alex Pietrangelo is stepping away from hockey because of a hip injury.

The team also signed defenseman Jeremy Davies to a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Davies, 28, had 48 points in 72 games for the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators last season.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

