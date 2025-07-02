Knights sign young defenseman to 4-year contract extension

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Kaedan Korczak, who is expected to take on a larger role next season, to a four-year extension Wednesday.

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) passes the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Kaedan Korczak to a four-year, $13 million extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Korczak, 24, will have a $3.25 million cap hit on his new deal, which will kick in for the 2026-27 season. Korczak appeared in a career-high 40 games last season and recorded 10 assists.

The 2019 second-round pick is expected to take on a larger role next year after Nic Hague was traded to the Nashville Predators and the Knights announced Alex Pietrangelo is stepping away from hockey because of a hip injury.

The team also signed defenseman Jeremy Davies to a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Davies, 28, had 48 points in 72 games for the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators last season.

