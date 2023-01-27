Knights’ skid continues with road loss to Rangers

The Golden Knights dropped to 1-5-1 in their last seven games after losing to the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) competes for the puck against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates against New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates between New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Barclay Goodrow (21), who celebrate Kreider's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) scores against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) defends against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a goal by right wing Phil Kessel (8) against New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) watches as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) celebrates his goal with center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) skates against New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) defend against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Centers Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, left wing Chris Kreider and right wing Jimmy Vesey scored, and the New York Rangers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knights fell to 1-5-1 their last seven games. They have one game remaining at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the New York Islanders before the NHL’s All-Star break.

Right wing Phil Kessel scored for the Knights. It was the 408th goal of his career, moving him into a tie for the 99th-most all-time with Patrik Elias and Ray Ferraro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

