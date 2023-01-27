Knights’ skid continues with road loss to Rangers
The Golden Knights dropped to 1-5-1 in their last seven games after losing to the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Centers Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, left wing Chris Kreider and right wing Jimmy Vesey scored, and the New York Rangers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
The Knights fell to 1-5-1 their last seven games. They have one game remaining at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the New York Islanders before the NHL’s All-Star break.
Right wing Phil Kessel scored for the Knights. It was the 408th goal of his career, moving him into a tie for the 99th-most all-time with Patrik Elias and Ray Ferraro.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
