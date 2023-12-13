Knights spread holiday cheer at local Smith’s — PHOTOS

Three Golden Knights players helped fans with their groceries and handed out gift cards Monday. Here are some photos from the event.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev helps customers check out at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

The Golden Knights talks to a customer at a Smith's on Monday during one of the Golden Knights "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev takes a selfie with a fan at a Smith's on Monday during one of the team's "12 Knights of Giving" events. (Photo courtesy of Golden Knights)

A few Golden Knights helped give back to the community Monday at a local Smith’s.

Knights center William Karlsson and left wings Ivan Barbashev and William Carrier, as well as the Golden Knight himself, assisted customers with their groceries and handed out gift cards during one of the team’s “12 Knights of Giving” events.

The club has been conducting 12 days of community service since Dec. 1 that’s included visits to local schools and hospitals, youth hockey clinics, a toy drive, a food drive and more.

Check out some photos from the Knights’ latest event above.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.