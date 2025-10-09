Knights squander lead, lose to Kings in shootout in season opener

Pavel Dorofeyev had a hat trick, but the Golden Knights couldn’t hold a lead and lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after assisting on a goal by Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans look on during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings in their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) blocks the shot of Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) during a shootout in their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) blocks the shot of Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during a shootout in their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during a shootout in their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, out of frame, scores past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Turcotte (15) pushes Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) into the boards, resulting in a 5-minute major penalty during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights fight the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate a hat trick goal by Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, out of frame, against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a hat trick goal by Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, out of frame, against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (92) reaches out to tap the puck after losing his stick while Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) tries to get around during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson walks the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner signs items for fans while walking the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Vegas Vivas walk the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy walks the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Vegas Belles walk the gold carpet with the Golden Knight ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) signs items for fans while walking the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith walks the gold carpet ahead of the team's season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up for the season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) passes the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin (2) during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) reaches out to block the shot of Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Warren Foegele (37) try to reach the puck during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights give up a goal to the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) passes the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings left wing Jeff Malott (39) celebrates the team’s goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Opening night of the Golden Knights’ ninth season was supposed to focus on the debut of new right wing Mitch Marner. If not that, then the news of center Jack Eichel’s extension surely would grab most of the attention.

But it was their inability to close out the Los Angeles Kings that was the main takeaway Wednesday.

Despite a hat trick from right wing Pavel Dorofeyev in the second period, the Knights were unable to hold a two-goal lead and lost 6-5 in a shootout in front of an announced crowd of 18,393 at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel buried the go-ahead goal 5:06 into the third period on a one-timer from the slot as the Knights scored four unanswered goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit. Left winger Ivan Barbashev also scored in the third period.

But Los Angeles rallied with goals by left wing Trevor Moore and defenseman Brandt Clarke in the final 8:21 of regulation to send the game to overtime.

In the shootout, Moore and right wing Adrian Kempe scored for Los Angeles. Dorofeyev was the lone Knights player who was successful on his attempt.

The Knights fell to 7-1-1 in season openers with the only other loss coming in 2018 against Philadelphia. They had won six straight season openers and home openers.

Marner, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason, played his first regular-season game with the Knights and skated on the top line with Eichel and Barbashev. He set up Eichel’s goal with a perfect cross-ice feed and finished with two assists in 22:48 of ice time.

Prior to Wednesday’s opener, the Knights announced they locked up Eichel to an eight-year, $108 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2033-34 season. Eichel added three assists, and captain Mark Stone had two assists.

Strong second period

The Knights needed a period to find their legs but exploded in the second period thanks in part to a major penalty on Kings center Alex Turcotte for boarding.

Dorofeyev, who led the team with 35 goals last season, scored two goals 1:42 apart late in the second period on the power play to help the Knights overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Stone found Dorofeyev camped at the back door and he converted the feed to cut the deficit to 3-2. Dorofeyev then completed the hat trick with 45.7 seconds left in the second period on a similar play. Stone hit Dorofeyev below the right faceoff circle, and the winger beat Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg up high to tie the game at 3.

Dorofeyev put the Knights on the board 2:10 into the second period when he carried the puck through the neutral zone, then used Los Angeles defenseman Brian Dumoulin as a screen and appeared to catch Forsberg by surprise with a long wrist shot.

Slow start

The Kings, who were on the second game of a back-to-back, started the game quickly after a tripping penalty on Knights center William Karlsson.

Left wing Andrei Kuzmenko converted 22 seconds into the power play. He was left uncovered in the high slot and snapped a shot that beat Knights goaltender Adin Hill to the glove side 4:41 into the first period.

Los Angeles pushed its lead to 2-0 courtesy of a turnover in the neutral zone by Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who missed most of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. Kings center Quinton Byfield pounced on the mistake for a breakaway and beat Hill with a backhander with 8:03 left in the first period.

The Kings went ahead 3-1 with 6:19 left in the second period when right wing Joel Armia’s shot hit left wing Jeff Malott, who was battling in front of the net with Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. It was Malott’s first NHL goal in his 15th career game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.