Knights star among first 6 players named to US Olympic hockey team

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is on Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and one of his teammates will be representing Denmark.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is a bit spent after a team score against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates past a young fan with a sign for him during the warm up period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) talks with Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) before a face off against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes another shot on goal as the team warms up before game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) speeds towards the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was named to USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Monday.

All 12 teams participating in Olympics, which take place in Italy this upcoming February, unveiled the first six players on their rosters.

Joining Eichel on Team USA is Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Eichel, 28, will be participating in the Olympics for the first time. The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native scored a career-high 94 points last season and finished fifth in the Hart Trophy voting for NHL MVP.

Eichel was also one of the first six players named to the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had four assists in four games during the tournament in February to help his country finish second. The U.S. lost the championship game 3-2 to Canada in overtime.

The U.S. men’s team has not won an Olympic gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union in 1980. The team last medaled in 2010, when it lost the championship game in overtime to Canada.

NHL players have not participated in the Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Eichel will likely not be the only Knights player going to Italy.

Right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, a pending restricted free agent, was among the first six players named to Denmark’s roster Monday.

The Knights also had captain Mark Stone (Canada), center William Karlsson (Sweden), goaltender Adin Hill (Canada) and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (Canada), Shea Theodore (Canada) and Noah Hanifin (USA) get selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Karlsson and Pietrangelo ultimately did not participate in the event due to injuries, while Theodore was hurt in Canada’s opening game.

Olympic rosters will consist of 25 players, two more than teams were allowed in the 4 Nations Face-Off, making it even more likely the Knights will send several players overseas.

Pietrangelo is the only member of the group with Olympic experience. He won gold with Canada in 2014.

Coach Bruce Cassidy was an assistant on Team Canada’s coaching staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off and could also join several of his players at the event. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who was Cassidy’s boss at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is coaching Canada’s Olympic team as well.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.