Knights star celebrating 1st Christmas in new home with infant son

After spending most of his life celebrating Christmas in the cold and snow in Toronto, Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner and his family will enjoy the holidays in Las Vegas.

All Mitch Marner has known every Christmas for most of his life is cold.

Most years in Toronto that Marner could remember, Dec. 25 would be welcomed with a blanket of snow.

That would be followed by spending time shoveling the driveway.

“You do miss the aspects of snow,” Marner said. “One of my favorite parts of the seasons is the snow and seeing that. The worst part was after the fact, the cleanup and the muckiness of it and what it did to the shoes and everything else.”

But Marner’s first Christmas away from his hometown is most meaningful. He and his wife, Stephanie, won’t have to worry about a lot of snow in Las Vegas for the next eight years with Marner now with the Golden Knights.

It’s also the first Christmas for Miles, their 7-month-old son.

Miles was born in May. Marner moved the family to Southern Nevada two months later to begin the newest chapter of his hockey journey.

Marner is tempering expectations. He understands Miles will have no idea what’s going on with the decorations and the presents. But it’s not lost on him the special feeling of waking up on Christmas morning to celebrate with his new son.

“It’ll be fun to see just the gifts he gets that he will still play with but not really have a clue what’s going on,” Marner said. “It’s always going to be exciting for a first Christmas for anyone.”

Marner said he anticipates Miles being the only one for the time being between him and his brother, Chris.

That means there won’t be any shortage of toys for Miles. Both sets of grandparents are in town, champing at the bit to love on their only grandchild.

“I have some high belief that they’re going to spoil him, for sure,” Marner said. “We’re probably going to be the only ones with a kid for at least another year and a half or two, so he’s getting all the solo love right now. But it’s something you really appreciate, something that’s really cool seeing your parents how they are as grandparents. It kind of makes me think how they were when you were a kid.”

Still adjusting

Everything, from the move from Toronto to getting settled with his new team, is still an adjustment period for Marner.

He arrived in Las Vegas on July 1, donning a newly created No. 93 gold sweater, with the expectation that he was the final piece to get the Knights over the hump.

The eight-year, $96 million contract he signed off the sign-and-trade with the Maple Leafs — the hometown team that took him fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft — is the richest contract the Knights have given an incoming player.

Marner heads into the Christmas break showing the flashes that make him one of the league’s elite wingers.

His two-goal game Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the San Jose Sharks was his third straight multipoint game and fourth in the past five.

Marner’s 38 points in 35 games trail only center Jack Eichel for the team lead. With Eichel missing four straight games with an illness and lower-body injury, Marner has become the only driving playmaker.

“He’s different than any player we’ve ever had in terms of just his talent, his hockey sense, the skill that he possesses.” general manager Kelly McCrimmon told the Review-Journal on Nov. 26. “I think that he’ll continue to get more and more comfortable and improve. I think it’s a big change when players switch teams after being with one organization for a long time and switch conferences. I think some of those things take a little bit of time.”

Finding the right combination

One of the challenges coach Bruce Cassidy had to start the season was finding the right linemates for Marner.

He started the year on Eichel’s right wing, creating a dynamic, elite top line. Cassidy has tried balancing his lineup by moving Marner with different combinations.

Marner has found a home with captain Mark Stone on his line. He has 15 points in 12 games since they were put together.

“Some of the plays he makes in real time, when you’re on the bench and watching it, things aren’t happening that fast,” Cassidy said. “Some of the plays he makes, I’m like, ‘Man, how do you see that guy?’ I’m standing on the bench, and I never would’ve thought of that. He’s really good at those types of plays.”

Marner, a former finalist for the Selke Trophy, given to the best defensive forward each season, still brings elite defensive acumen on the nights his offense isn’t there.

“His stick defensively, he baits people into plays and gets turnovers and takeaways that way,” Cassidy said. “Offensively, you see that with the puck, but the other parts of his game, those parts are what make him really special.”

A warm(er) Christmas

Marner has rounded into form on the ice, even to the point in which he’s played center with Eichel and William Karlsson (lower body) sidelined.

Off the ice, there’s still a culture shock.

Like playing golf on Christmas Eve, something that wasn’t possible in Toronto. That’s what the men in the Marner house planned to do Wednesday, weather permitting.

“It’s a little chillier, a little snowy (in Toronto),” said Marner, laughing. “No golf courses are open. You got to go to a simulator or something.”

Marner said it’s unique to not wake up to snow on the ground on Christmas mornings. It’s supposed to be 66 degrees and mostly sunny Thursday.

He’s slowly starting to get comfortable in his new surroundings.

“I think at times it feels like home. At times, you feel like you’re in a different place,” Marner said. “Regardless, it’s been easy. It feels great. We’re very lucky and fortunate to be here.”

Man’s best friends

Miles isn’t the only one expected to be spoiled this week.

Marner’s chocolate lab, Zeus, is happiest when anyone comes to the house. Treats, snuggles and some food are the way to Zeus’ heart.

“He gets whatever the hell he wants,” Marner said. “He knows exactly where his treat drawer is in the new house. He takes people there every time they come to the house.”

Marner is looking forward to that quality time with his two best friends.

Miles might not remember his first Christmas in his new home, but Marner knows the best is yet to come.

“These are things that you dream of as a guy for a long time, at least I did, is hanging out with your kids on Christmas morning and seeing smiles on their face when they’re opening presents,” he said. “It’ll be really cool to get to share that with him.”

