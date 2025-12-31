Knights star Eichel to miss seventh straight game

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel did not take part in pregame warmups and will miss his seventh straight game on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday against the Nashville Predators.

Eichel, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury and an illness, did not take part in pregame warmups. He was a full participant in practice Tuesday and was labeled a game-time decision.

Eichel, the Knights’ leading scorer with 41 points in 31 games, has not played since Dec. 13.

Given Eichel has skated the past two days, he could make his return Friday when the Knights open a three-game road trip at the St. Louis Blues.

The Knights are keeping the same lineup as the past two games with Mitch Marner at top-line center.

Akira Schmid is making his first start in goal since Dec. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

