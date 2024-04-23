Knights-Stars recap: Coaching decision proves pivotal in Game 1 win

The Golden Knights won Game 1 against the Dallas Stars on Monday thanks to a key decision by Bruce Cassidy and a huge performance from Jack Eichel.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate after Hertl's goal in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

At a glance

Golden Knights lead series 1-0

*If necessary

■ Game 1 — Knights 4, Stars 3

■ Game 2 — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center (KMCC-34, ESPN)

■ Game 3 — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34, TBS, truTV)

■ Game 4 — April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34)

■ Game 5* — May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

■ Game 6* — May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34)

■ Game 7* — May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin — The midseason acquisition had two assists in his first playoff game with the Knights. He also led the team in time on ice at 24:08 while anchoring an impressive defensive performance.

2. Stars forward Jamie Benn— Benn scored once for the Stars but he was dangerous all night. The veteran had a game-high seven shots, four more than any other player. Benn also had three hits and was a physical presence for Dallas.

1. Knights center Jack Eichel— Eichel continues to do just about everything for the Knights. He recorded two assists Monday, played strong defense in key situations and won 11 of his 19 faceoffs.

Key play

Bruce Cassidy’s first-period challenge

The crowd at American Airlines Center was in a frenzy after defenseman Ryan Suter appeared to tie the game at 1-1 for Dallas 7:06 into the first period.

The building got quiet in a hurry after Knights coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the goal and was successful. It didn’t take long for the play to get overturned because Stars left wing Mason Marchment was offside.

It was a huge decision for Cassidy, who risked giving Dallas a power play in a tie game if he was wrong. He kept his team in the lead instead. The Knights rewarded him 1:21 later with another goal to extend their advantage to 2-0.

Key stat

2-for-2 — The Knights power-play unit, which has been gaining confidence late in the season, got just two opportunities on Monday night.

They cashed in on both chances.

Captain Mark Stone scored on a deflection in front of the net 1:23 into the first period. Center Tomas Hertl followed with a rebound goal 2:09 before the first intermission to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

It was the exact kind of play the team wanted from Hertl after acquiring him from the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline. He won a faceoff, skated right to the net and tapped in a loose puck after Hanifin’s shot was stopped by Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger.

The Stars’ power play, on the other hand, didn’t make an impact on the game. Dallas didn’t score on either of its power-play opportunities.

Notable

Stone was ready to make an impact despite missing more than two months of action.

He got on the board almost right away in his first game since Feb. 20 after suffering a lacerated spleen.

Stone was on the ice for two of the Stars’ goals but he still finished the game strong. He was on the ice battling with Oettinger out of the net and Dallas pushing for a game-tying goal with an extra attacker. Stone played 17:09, second-most among Knights forwards behind Eichel.

Adam Hill Review-Journal