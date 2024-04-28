Knights-Stars recap: Goalie stands on head despite hard-luck loss

The Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars in overtime Saturday, but they couldn’t have asked much more from their goaltender.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates toward the net during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KNIGHTS-STARS SERIES AT A GLANCE

Golden Knights lead 2-1

■ Game 1 — Knights 4, Stars 3

■ Game 2 — Knights 3, Stars 1

■ Game 3 — Stars 3, Knights 2, OT

■ Game 4 — Monday, 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34), ESPN (30)

■ Game 5 — Wednesday, TBD at American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

■ Game 6* — Friday, TBD at T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34)

■ Game 7* — May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

*If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen — He scored a goal in the second period after assisting on the Stars’ first tally. Heiskanen also had three hits and three blocks in a game-high 34:10 of ice time.

2. Knights goaltender Logan Thompson— He was the only reason the Knights had a chance to win Saturday. He ended up taking the first playoff loss of his career instead. Thompson finished with a career-high 43 saves, many of them spectacular. He fought until the end.

1. Dallas center Wyatt Johnston — His second goal was the game winner in overtime. He was a menace thoughout, racking up a game-high eight shots on goal. His first goal gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with 8:49 left in the first period.

Key play

Dallas needed a spectacular shot to beat Thompson with the way the goaltender was playing. Johnston provided it.

He carried the puck across the blue line, skated past defenseman Shea Theodore and roofed the puck over Thompson to win the game with 3:38 remaining in overtime.

Key stat

23-4: Statistics don’t always paint a full picture of a given game. This one comes close.

The Stars generated 16 high-danger scoring chances by the time the Knights scored their first goal with 9:20 left in the second period. They allowed just one.

The Knights did rally to tie the game, but they never tilted the ice back in their favor. Dallas finished with a 23-4 edge in high-danger scoring chances.

Notable

McNabb’s goal was his second in three games this postseason. That ties his career high for a single playoff run, set in 2018.

The veteran isn’t known for his offense, but he’s one of just three NHL defensemen with multiple goals this postseason. The other two are Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey and Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty.

McNabb added an assist on the Knights’ second goal Saturday for his second ever multipoint game in the playoffs. His first came against the Jets on May 16, 2018.

Adam Hill Review-Journal