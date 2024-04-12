Knights strike early, often against Fleury, clinch playoff spot

The Golden Knights scored three goals in the first 8½ minutes against former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury and clinched their sixth playoff berth in seven seasons.

Seven years. Six playoff appearances.

This one is different. The Golden Knights will get to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Four players scored to help the Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 7-2 win over Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights (43-28-8) got the necessary help earlier in the evening with the St. Louis Blues losing 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes. All eight spots in the Western Conference have been clinched.

Center Jack Eichel scored and had an assist, and center Tomas Hertl scored his first goal with the Knights, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Center Chandler Stephenson had four assists for the fifth four-point game of his career.

“It feels good,” said Stephenson, who eclipsed the 50-point mark for the third straight season. “But it’s great to clinch. That’s the biggest thing.”

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault tallied his 42nd goal of the season and is one shy of tying the franchise record set by center William Karlsson in 2017-18. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

It came at the expense of the Knights tormenting former teammate Fleury, who played for the team for four seasons. Fleury, the second-winningest goalie in NHL history, allowed all seven goals on 30 shots in potentially his final game at T-Mobile Arena. He will be a free agent after the season and is contemplating retirement.

The Knights scored three times in the first 8:35.

“The boys were hungry,” Karlsson said. “We wanted to make sure we did our part. We got some help along the way, but overall a really, really good game.”

All that’s left is figuring out whom the Knights will play.

They hold the second wild card in the Western Conference and trail the Los Angeles Kings by one point for third place in the Pacific Division with three games to play.

It might not matter where the Knights are seeded. All that matters is the defending Stanley Cup champions are in the field of 16.

“It’s a little bit of a relief, I guess,” Karlsson said. “But we still have three more games to collect points and get ready.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Short-handed success

The Knights’ penalty kill has long been opportunistic when it comes to short-handed goals, but they had never done it in consecutive games until Friday.

Center Nicolas Roy’s short-handed goal that opened the scoring at 2:57 marked the first time in franchise history that they’ve recorded short-handed goals in back-to-back games.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar scored one against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Kolesar scored for the second straight game Friday.

2. Goal scorers galore

Eichel reached the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career with his power-play goal at 8:35 of the first period.

Doing so made Eichel the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 30-goal mark. Marchessault (twice), Karlsson and right wing Max Pacioretty were the others.

The Knights tied a season high with seven goals, set Nov. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche.

3. Hanifin excited to stay

Defenseman Noah Hanifin said it was a “no-brainer” to sign an eight-year extension with the Knights.

Hanifin signed a deal Thursday that will keep him in Las Vegas through 2032 with an average annual value of $7.35 million.

“Ever since my first day, it’s been a great place to come to work. Great organization, great players,” the 27-year-old said. “It’s an awesome culture, and they want to win.”

Hanifin was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Knights acquired him from the Calgary Flames on March 6 for two draft picks and defenseman Daniil Miromanov.

Hanifin said he wasn’t thinking about a new deal when the trade happened. He said he was focused on settling into a new environment and trying to help the Knights reach the playoffs.

He’s played his part. Hanifin had two assists Friday to give him 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 17 games. He has a team-high plus-7 in that stretch.

“It went pretty smoothly, happened relatively quickly, and I couldn’t be more excited to be here for the next eight years,” Hanifin said. “I’m going to give my all. It’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.