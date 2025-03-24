3 takeaways: Knights get out faster than Lightning, sweep homestand

The Golden Knights completed a strong homestand with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14), right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defend a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14), right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) defend a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg (78) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Nicolas Hague (14) and Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate after Hague's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) checks Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) chases a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) leaves the ice after being hit in the head with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) leaves the ice after being hit in the head with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts after being hit in the face during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) stops a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) pushes Tampa Bay Lightning center Gage Goncalves (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) shoots while Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) skates past Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Even though the Golden Knights were getting the Tampa Bay Lightning on a back-to-back themselves, they had to be careful in the first period.

Tampa Bay is one of the best first-period teams in the league by way of its lethal offense.

Not only did the Knights slow them down — they put on a clinic of their own.

The Knights scored three times in the first period and clamped down on the Lightning offense in a 4-2 win Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, sweeping the three-game, four-day homestand.

It was a combination of the Knights (42-20-8) getting solid goaltending and playing well defensively. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 35 saves, and the Knights limited second chances for most of the night.

“We defended pretty well,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I think a lot of our offense comes from when we take care of our own end. I know we gave up 30-something shots, but I thought we did a really good job around our net.”

Samsonov stopped all 13 shots he faced in the first period. His teammates helped him out.

Centers Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Nicolas Roy each scored, and Pietrangelo had two assists to put a cap on an impressive homestand for the Knights.

They outscored opponents 15-6 in the three games, including wins over the Boston Bruins on Thursday and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

“I think our game’s in a good spot when you’re at home, especially in front of our crowd,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “You want to be playing your best hockey. We played the right way upwards of 120 minutes, which is what you like to see out of your group, especially this time of year.”

The Lightning (40-25-5) were also on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 6-4 to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, in which backup Brandon Halverson allowed five goals on 24 shots.

Superstar netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy came into Sunday 12-3-0 in his past 15 starts with 2.06 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

The Knights got to him.

Roy scored for the second straight game, this time on the power play at 11:02 to open the scoring. Hertl, coming off a hat trick Saturday, hit the top left corner at 13:33 to make it 2-0.

Eichel fired a one-timer after Whitecloud kept the puck in the zone and passed it to the Knights’ leading scorer at the left faceoff circle with 47 seconds left in the period.

They took a 3-0 lead into the first while holding Tampa Bay — which is third in the league with 72 first-period goals — to nothing.

“I thought Sammy tonight did a really good job,” Pietrangelo said. “Any long-range shots, there wasn’t much in front of them. I thought he did a good job hanging onto it when he needed to. I thought we did a good job overall boxing up pretty well.”

The Knights also stymied the dangerous Tampa Bay power play to 1-for-4. The lone goal came on a six-on-four from right wing Nikita Kucherov with five seconds left.

Things were rough this time a week ago. The Knights capped off a four-game road trip with disappointing losses in Buffalo and Detroit, then spent the next three days stewing.

They put it behind them and put together an impressive stretch. They’ll be back on the road for a three-game trip starting Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Three takeaways from the win:

1. Hertl injured

Hertl, who scored his team-leading 31st goal Sunday, left with 5:49 remaining after being shoved into the boards by Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg.

Hertl got up on his own power but went down the tunnel and didn’t return. Lilleberg was assessed a minor penalty.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hertl was getting evaluated after the game and will be re-evaluated before flying to Minnesota.

“I don’t know (Lilleberg) that well. He’s a big guy, trying to establish himself in the league, but that’s kind of a senseless hit to me in a situation like that when the guy’s in a defenseless position,” Cassidy said. “It’s unfortunate for us, and hopefully (Hertl) is fine. We won’t know that right away.”

2. Friendly fire

Captain Mark Stone left in the first period in the most unique way.

Stone was cut open on his forehead after a puck, shot by right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, caromed off the crossbar and hit Stone’s facemask.

Stone was fine after lying on the ice for a few seconds. He got up, smiled and waved to the crowd on his way to the locker room. Stone returned in the second period and played the rest of the game.

3. Rare power play goal

The Knights scored on the power play, which isn’t surprising for the second-best man advantage in the league.

It’s just not often the second unit gets on the board.

Roy scored on a one-timer in close from center William Karlsson for his fourth goal in the past eight games.

The Knights got a power play because of a cross-check from Lightning center Yanni Gourde on right wing Reilly Smith. Left wing Brett Howden took exception and dropped the gloves with Gourde.

The goal pushed the Knights to 12-for-28 on the man advantage since Feb. 27.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.