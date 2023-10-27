Knights suffer 1st loss of season in OT to Blackhawks

The Golden Knights’ seven-game winning streak to begin the season was snapped with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Philipp Kurashev scored in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The loss snapped the Knights’ winning streak to begin the season at seven. They entered Friday as the last undefeated team in the NHL.

Centers Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard and right wing Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the tying goal at 11:38 of the third period to help send the game to overtime and earn the Knights a point. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and center William Karlsson also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

