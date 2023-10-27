72°F
Golden Knights

Knights suffer 1st loss of season in OT to Blackhawks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 9:38 am
 
Updated October 27, 2023 - 5:44 pm
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates with the puck while Blackhawks center Jason ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates with the puck while Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) pressures him during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94), center Philipp Kurashev (23) and center Connor Bedard ( ...
Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94), center Philipp Kurashev (23) and center Connor Bedard (98) celebrate their overtime win of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles at the net with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles at the net with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi (25) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck against Blackhawks right wing Co ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck against Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry (94) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal on Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mraze ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal on Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16), right wing Michael Amadio (22) and defenseman Ni ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16), right wing Michael Amadio (22) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) celebrate Dorofeyev’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a goal on Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a goal on Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and center William Karlsson (71) celebrate Karlss ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and center William Karlsson (71) celebrate Karlsson’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with his team after scoring during the f ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with his team after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate center William Karlsson’s goal on Blackhawks goaltender Pet ...
The Golden Knights celebrate center William Karlsson’s goal on Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) faces off against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, obscu ...
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) faces off against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, obscured at left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Blackhawks and the Golden Knights fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T- ...
The Blackhawks and the Golden Knights fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) maneuvers the puck away from Blackhawks center Tyler ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) maneuvers the puck away from Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) passes the puck up the ice while Golden Knights left wing ...
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) passes the puck up the ice while Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates for it during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save a shot by Blackhawks center Connor Be ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save a shot by Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) watch the puck after ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) watch the puck after Hill deflected Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev’s (23) shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) controls the puck against Blackhawks center Rees ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) controls the puck against Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Philipp Kurashev scored in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The loss snapped the Knights’ winning streak to begin the season at seven. They entered Friday as the last undefeated team in the NHL.

Centers Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard and right wing Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the tying goal at 11:38 of the third period to help send the game to overtime and earn the Knights a point. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and center William Karlsson also scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

