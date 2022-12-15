Knights sweep road trip by taking down Blackhawks
The Golden Knights continued to dominate on the road by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
Left wing Reilly Smith scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at United Center on Thursday.
The win was the Knights’ NHL-leading 14th on the road. It was also rookie goaltender Logan Thompson’s 14th, tied for the third-most in the league.
Smith’s first goal was his NHL-leading fourth short-handed. The Minnesota Wild are the only team besides the Knights that have more short-handed goals than Smith has on his own.
