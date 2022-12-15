Knights sweep road trip by taking down Blackhawks

The Golden Knights continued to dominate on the road by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) watches his shot score past Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev (23) Jack Johnson (8) and goaltender Arvid Soderblom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' MacKenzie Entwistle (58) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) makes a pad save on a backhand shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) as Jack Johnson (8) also defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter is attended to on the ice after getting checked by Chicago Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Referee Tom Chmielewski (18) drops the puck for the opening face-off between Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi (13) takes a shot on goal as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and defenseman Daniil Miromanov defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi (13) as Daniil Miromanov watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) clears the loose puck away from Chicago Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty (24) as Daniil Miromanov watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou (89) pressures Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with William Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton (17) knocked down an airborne puck as Brayden Pachal watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Left wing Reilly Smith scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at United Center on Thursday.

The win was the Knights’ NHL-leading 14th on the road. It was also rookie goaltender Logan Thompson’s 14th, tied for the third-most in the league.

Smith’s first goal was his NHL-leading fourth short-handed. The Minnesota Wild are the only team besides the Knights that have more short-handed goals than Smith has on his own.

