Golden Knights

Knights take Russian defenseman in 2nd round of NHL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2021 - 8:45 am
 

The Golden Knights selected defenseman Daniil Chayka in the second round of the NHL draft on Saturday.

Chayka had two points in 11 games for CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League and represented Russia at the world junior championship.

Golden Knights traded down two spots to No. 38 to select Chayka, picking up an extra fourth-round pick (No. 128) from Detroit.

The Knights are slated to make five more selections (No. 114, 128, 155, 190 and 222) after taking center Zach Dean of Gatineau (QMJHL) in the first round Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

