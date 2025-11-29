62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights taking veterans Saad, Smith out of lineup against Sharks

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates onto the ice for the second period of the ga ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates onto the ice for the second period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Goaltender Carter Hart warms up before the Silver Knights’ game against the Calgary Wran ...
Hill: It’s OK to feel conflicted about the Knights signing Carter Hart
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Montréal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) c ...
3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Skid hits 4 games
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates duri ...
‘It sucks rehabbing,’ Knights captain says after returning to lineup
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Struggles continue in extra time — PHOTOS
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2025 - 2:19 pm
 

The Golden Knights are shaking up their forward group on the second leg of a back-to-back, as veterans Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad will be coming out of the lineup for Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Cole Reinhardt will draw back in at fourth-line left wing, and right wing Alexander Holtz will play his first game since Nov. 10 on the third line.

“I think Reinhardt has played well in the fourth-line role. He’s had some good looks, he’s been physical,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Holtz, he’s been working hard, waiting his turn.”

Cassidy pointed to the Knights’ stretch of three games in four days and giving the 33-year-old Saad and 34-year-old Smith a day off.

But it’s also performance-based. The two wingers, who each signed one-year, $2 million contracts in the offseason, have combined for two goals and 10 points in 24 games.

Cassidy said an argument could be made that Reinhardt shouldn’t have come out of the lineup in the first place. He better suits the physical, forechecking style of the fourth line. Reinhardt, 25, has one goal and three points in 16 games.

Holtz, 23, has no points in seven games but has been praised for his improvement away from the puck.

Smith played the last two games on the fourth line. Saad skated with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev on the third line.

Cassidy met with Saad and Smith prior to the morning skate to let them know of the decision.

“They’ve played well at times. OK at times,” Cassidy said. “So, we’re going to give the other two guys a shot. They’re veteran guys that came here because they want to win a Stanley Cup. We’re not taking that away from them. It’s one game in November. We feel like we’ll get a little juice from some of these younger legs.”

The Knights (10-6-8) will look to snap a four-game losing streak after losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Rookie goaltender Carl Lindbom will make what’s expected to be his final NHL start before being reassigned to AHL Henderson.

Carter Hart will be recalled from his conditioning loan after the game to pave the way for his NHL return. Hart is eligible to join the Knights on Monday following his involvement in Hockey Canada’s sexual assault case that he was acquitted of in July.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES