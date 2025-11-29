Knights taking veterans Saad, Smith out of lineup against Sharks

The Golden Knights are making some notable changes up front for Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, as veterans Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad will come out of the lineup.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates onto the ice for the second period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Reinhardt will draw back in at fourth-line left wing, and right wing Alexander Holtz will play his first game since Nov. 10 on the third line.

“I think Reinhardt has played well in the fourth-line role. He’s had some good looks, he’s been physical,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Holtz, he’s been working hard, waiting his turn.”

Cassidy pointed to the Knights’ stretch of three games in four days and giving the 33-year-old Saad and 34-year-old Smith a day off.

But it’s also performance-based. The two wingers, who each signed one-year, $2 million contracts in the offseason, have combined for two goals and 10 points in 24 games.

Cassidy said an argument could be made that Reinhardt shouldn’t have come out of the lineup in the first place. He better suits the physical, forechecking style of the fourth line. Reinhardt, 25, has one goal and three points in 16 games.

Holtz, 23, has no points in seven games but has been praised for his improvement away from the puck.

Smith played the last two games on the fourth line. Saad skated with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev on the third line.

Cassidy met with Saad and Smith prior to the morning skate to let them know of the decision.

“They’ve played well at times. OK at times,” Cassidy said. “So, we’re going to give the other two guys a shot. They’re veteran guys that came here because they want to win a Stanley Cup. We’re not taking that away from them. It’s one game in November. We feel like we’ll get a little juice from some of these younger legs.”

The Knights (10-6-8) will look to snap a four-game losing streak after losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Rookie goaltender Carl Lindbom will make what’s expected to be his final NHL start before being reassigned to AHL Henderson.

Carter Hart will be recalled from his conditioning loan after the game to pave the way for his NHL return. Hart is eligible to join the Knights on Monday following his involvement in Hockey Canada’s sexual assault case that he was acquitted of in July.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Sharks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -345; total 6