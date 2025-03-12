Knights tie Penguins in final seconds, but lose in OT
The Golden Knights scored the tying goal with six seconds left in regulation, but the Pittsburgh Penguins won in overtime Tuesday.
The Golden Knights forced overtime in the final moments of regulation, but lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin scored the tying goal with six seconds remaining, but Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into the extra frame to win it for Pittsburgh.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 25th goal of the season for the Knights (38-19-7), but goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed three goals on 17 shots.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Brett Howden missed the game due to personal reasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
