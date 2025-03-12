57°F
Golden Knights

Knights tie Penguins in final seconds, but lose in OT

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) watches a replay of his goal during the second perio ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) watches a replay of his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the firs ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) has a shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender I ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) has a shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) skates through the goal crease past Pittsburgh Penguins ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) skates through the goal crease past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry takes a timeout during the first period of an NHL ...
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry takes a timeout during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the seco ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 6:45 pm
 

The Golden Knights forced overtime in the final moments of regulation, but lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin scored the tying goal with six seconds remaining, but Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into the extra frame to win it for Pittsburgh.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 25th goal of the season for the Knights (38-19-7), but goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Brett Howden missed the game due to personal reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

