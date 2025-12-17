Knights to be without 2 crucial players for Devils game

The Golden Knights will be without forward Jack Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore for Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) seeks to gain control of the puck during the third period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck back across the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights will not have Jack Eichel or Shea Theodore in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Both are labeled as day to day.

Eichel is sidelined with an illness that forced him to miss the second half of practice Tuesday. Theodore missed practice completely with an upper-body injury.

Cassidy isn’t sure whether either injury is long term. The Knights play a Western Canada back-to-back this weekend with the Calgary Flames on Saturday and Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Eichel’s wingers will be on different lines. Ivan Barbashev will skate with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev, while Braeden Bowman will skate to the right of Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith.

Smith will play center, and Saad will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday in Columbus.

Eichel, 29, will miss his first game of the season. He leads the Knights with 41 points in 31 games and is a crucial component on the power play, penalty kill and five-on-five.

Theodore, 30, leads all Knights defensemen with 20 points and will also miss his first game this season.

Theodore has been bumped off the power play, but is averaging a career-high 24:01 of ice time while seeing lengthy time on the penalty kill.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will return to the lineup after missing the past month with an undisclosed injury.

Noah Hanifin practiced drills with Kaedan Korczak on Tuesday, indicating the two will be paired together. Brayden McNabb, Theodore’s usual blue line partner, could skate with Zach Whitecloud.

That would leave Lauzon to be paired with Ben Hutton, who is fourth among defensemen with four goals since Nov. 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Devils at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -190; total 5½