Knights to launch official team app before preseason game Wednesday

Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to his players on the ice during the first day of training camp at the City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights plan to launch their new team app prior to their first home preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices, will be a one-stop shop for everything fans need on game day.

Fans can access tickets in the app, get ride-sharing and parking instructions and watch KnightTime+, the Knights’ streaming service for games and content.

The team partnered with Las Vegas-based company Everi Holdings to develop the app.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this,” said Kris Knief, the Knights’ vice president of strategy and innovation. “It just never really made sense until we found a partner that we were comfortable with.”

The preseason will serve as the test run before the Knights go for a full launch prior to their regular season opener on Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Knief said the app will be released in phases.

Phase one will have team and league stats, minigames, KnightTime+, arena maps, parking and directions.

“It’s pretty much an all-encompassing process that hopefully everybody will want,” Knief said.

Knief said the next phase will launch in early 2025. It will include the ability to purchase food and beverages from T-Mobile Arena, as well as cashless options for purchases at team stores.

“It’s great for now,” Knief said. “We’re always going to iterate moving forward.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.