Golden Knights

Knights to participate in NHL’s Winter Classic next year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Updated January 2, 2023 - 11:29 am
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts to the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltende ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts to the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) defends the net during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are going to be at the center of the hockey universe New Year’s Day 2024.

The NHL announced Monday the Seattle Kraken will host the Knights in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2024, in the league’s marquee regular-season event. The annual outdoor game pits two teams against each other in a large venue, often an NFL or MLB stadium.

The 2024 Winter Classic will be at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park. Additional details such as ticket information and the game’s start time will be announced at a later date.

The Kraken and Knights jumped the line to participate in the event. The NHL’s two newest franchises will become the 15th and 16th teams to participate in the Winter Classic. The event started in 2008 and will celebrate its 15th matchup in 2024. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins are playing the 14th Winter Classic at the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park on Monday.

The Knights will be playing their second outdoor game after losing to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada. The Kraken will be participating in their first.

T-Mobile Park opened in 1999 and has a listed capacity of almost 48,000. It will host MLB’s All-Star Game on July 11 .

The Knights and Seattle have played six times in their history. The Kraken are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Seattle.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

