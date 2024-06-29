Knights trade goaltender to Capitals: ‘Vegas will always be home’

The Golden Knights made their first significant move of the offseason Saturday, sending one of their goaltenders to the Washington Capitals for two draft picks.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a glove save while Stars center Sam Steel (18) ducks away from the puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson signs autographs for fans Jennifer Anderson, right, her son Brenden Anderson, 7, and daughter Allie Anderson, 9, during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Moments before his appearance, the Knights traded Thompson to the Washington Capitals. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson poses for a photo with fans Jennifer Anderson, left, her daughter Allie Anderson, 9, and son her son Brenden Anderson, 7, during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Moments before his appearance, the Knights traded Thompson to the Washington Capitals. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Logan Thompson was in bed Saturday when his phone rang.

That’s when he learned from Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon he was being traded to the Washington Capitals.

The call worked out in a way for Thompson. It woke him up about an hour before he needed to be at Sphere to sign autographs.

“It was a good alarm clock,” Thompson said.

The Knights traded their 27-year-old goaltender, who rose up the ranks from Canadian college hockey to the NHL, to Washington in exchange for a third-round pick at this year’s draft and a third-round pick next year. McCrimmon said Thompson requested a trade.

For every contribution you’ve made to our team and to our community — thank you LT! 🐺 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/XV4B0o7fEh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2024

The Knights used their new selection to take goaltender Pavel Moysevich.

The team announced the trade at 9:33 a.m. Thompson’s appearance at Sphere was scheduled for 10 a.m. He kept the appointment.

“I was still going to come down here for the fans and be around,” Thompson said. “It’s cool to sign some stuff say hi and bye. And I wanted to see the Sphere.”

The trade does represent a full-circle moment for Thompson. He played for the Capitals’ ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, the season before he signed with the Knights in 2020.

One of the first people to call Thompson after the trade was Washington goalie coach Scott Murray. The two developed a strong relationship after Thompson took part in the Capitals’ development camp in 2019.

He should get a chance to compete for the top job in Washington with incumbent Charlie Lindgren.

“I’m excited. I’ve got a lot more I can prove in this league,” Thompson said. “It’s nice to get an opportunity in Washington.”

The trade ends what was a meteoric rise for Thompson through the Knights’ goaltending ranks. He won the Bastien Award as the best goalie in the American Hockey League in 2021 with the Silver Knights. He made his first NHL start on Jan. 4, 2022.

Thompson got his first extended run in the Golden Knights’ crease late in the 2021-22 season thanks to injuries to Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit. He went 10-5-3 down the stretch and almost got the team into the playoffs.

Thompson began the next season as the Knights’ primary starter and was named an All Star as a rookie. Separate lower-body injuries then kept him out for almost all of the second half. He didn’t make an appearance during the Knights’ playoff run that resulted in a Stanley Cup championship.

Thompson started last season sharing the net with goaltender Adin Hill again, but this time he was the one that took over late in the year. He went 8-2 his final 10 decisions and started the first four games of the Knights’ first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Thompson played well. He allowed 10 goals, posted a .921 save percentage and went 2-2.

Coach Bruce Cassidy still decided to switch to Hill for Games 5-7. Hill also played well, posting a .931 save percentage, but the Knights lost in Game 7 to get eliminated from the playoffs.

Thompson was about the enter the final season of a three-year, $2.3 million million deal he signed in 2022.

The Knights found a new goaltender fast.

They acquired goalie Akira Schmid and right wing Alexander Holtz from the New Jersey Devils later Saturday for left wing Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

Schmid will be the Knights’ No. 3 goaltender, McCrimmon said. The team will need to find a new goalie to pair with Hill, who is entering the final season of the two-year, $9.8 extension he signed last June.

“I think I had a good four years. I’m going to miss it. I don’t have any bad memories. Vegas obviously gave me a chance in the NHL and gave me a chance to be the Stanley Cup champion,” Thompson said. “I’ll remember that forever. Vegas will always be home.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.