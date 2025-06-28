Knights trade up in 2nd, 3rd rounds of NHL draft to add forwards

The Golden Knights traded up in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NHL draft Saturday to add to their forward pipeline.

The Golden Knights traded up in the second round of the 2025 NHL draft to take forward Jakob Ihs Wozniak with the No. 55 overall pick Saturday.

Ihs Wozniak, 18, was born in Australia but plays for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League. He had 23 goals and 34 assists in 40 games for his club’s U20 team last season.

Ihs Wozniak is the third Australia-born player to be selected in the NHL draft after defenseman Jordan Spence (No. 95 in 2019) and defenseman Darren Gani (No. 252 in 1984).

“It’s a little bit special being born in Australia,” Ihs Wozniak said on Zoom from the draft in Los Angeles. “When I moved from Australia, my dad just got me on the ice. Ever since then, it’s just felt natural and I’ve just loved it ever since then.”

Ihs Wozniak was the No. 8 international skater in the NHL Central Scouting rankings.

The Knights traded the No. 58 pick and the No. 122 pick to the Nashville Predators to move up to take Ihs Wozniak, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

“I’m a super offensive player,” he said. “I’ve got a great shot and good hockey IQ, I think, and I have the passing ability to become a great player in the NHL.”

The Knights traded up again in the third round to take center Mateo Nobert from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at No. 85 overall. The team sent the No. 91 pick and the No. 154 pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the deal.

Nobert, 17, had 28 goals and 39 assists in 57 games last season. He is listed at 6 feet, 166 pounds.

The Knights are still scheduled to pick at No. 186 (sixth round) and No. 187 (sixth round).

