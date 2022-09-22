Knights training camp roster contains notable omissions

The Golden Knights have 67 players on their training camp roster, but two notable skaters were left off before the team’s first practice Thursday.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ training camp roster released Wednesday includes 40 forwards, 19 defensemen and eight goaltenders while still having several notable omissions.

Defenseman Nic Hague was not listed despite playing 142 games for the Knights the past three seasons. The restricted free agent and the team have not agreed to a new contract.

The 23-year-old’s agent, Murray Koontz, said Monday that Hague, a 2017 second-round pick who had 14 points in 52 games last season, was in Las Vegas for 3½ weeks to skate with teammates and meet with coaches but has since left.

Hague is one of five remaining restricted free agents in the NHL, along with Dallas’ Jason Robertson, Edmonton’s Ryan McLeod, Ottawa’s Alex Formenton and Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin.

The other notable player not listed on the roster is center Nolan Patrick, who, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon in July, is out indefinitely.

Patrick, 24, has dealt with a long list of injuries in his career, including a migraine disorder/concussion that caused him to miss the 2019-20 season. He has one year left on his contract.

“Right now focusing on the hockey, it’s putting the cart ahead of the horse,” McCrimmon said in July. “Just some stability with day to day is what we’re shooting for first, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

The Knights, under new coach Bruce Cassidy, will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday at City National Arena before beginning their preseason schedule Sunday in Colorado.

“We’re a fired up group this year,” defenseman Ben Hutton said. “Obviously, we think we should’ve been in the playoffs, and that’s our main goal right now.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.