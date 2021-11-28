56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Knights unable to gain ground in division race, lose to Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2021 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2021 - 6:45 pm
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores a goal against Golden Knights goaltender Robin ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores a goal against Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers center Colton ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers center Colton Sceviour (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikk ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) tangles with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) tangles with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against Golden Knights center Chan ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights were unable to gain ground in the division race Saturday, losing 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in front of an announced crowd of 18,381 at T-Mobile Arena.

Reilly Smith scored his team-leading ninth goal early in the third period, and Chandler Stephenson scored midway through the second period.

The Knights lost to Edmonton for the second time this season and fell to 4-3 against the Pacific Division despite holding the NHL’s top two scorers (Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid) without a point.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen came up with several key stops in the first period before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman took advantage of turnovers to put Edmonton ahead 2-0.

Jesse Puljujarvi converted a breakaway at 6:39 of the second period for a 3-0 Oilers advantage before the Knights mounted a comeback.

Winger Jonathan Marchessault returned for the Knights after missing the past five games while he was in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
2
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
4
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
5
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
Raiders get encouraging update on Darren Waller’s injury
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST