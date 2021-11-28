Knights unable to gain ground in division race, lose to Oilers
Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson scored in the Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights were unable to gain ground in the division race Saturday, losing 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in front of an announced crowd of 18,381 at T-Mobile Arena.
Reilly Smith scored his team-leading ninth goal early in the third period, and Chandler Stephenson scored midway through the second period.
The Knights lost to Edmonton for the second time this season and fell to 4-3 against the Pacific Division despite holding the NHL’s top two scorers (Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid) without a point.
Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen came up with several key stops in the first period before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman took advantage of turnovers to put Edmonton ahead 2-0.
Jesse Puljujarvi converted a breakaway at 6:39 of the second period for a 3-0 Oilers advantage before the Knights mounted a comeback.
Winger Jonathan Marchessault returned for the Knights after missing the past five games while he was in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
