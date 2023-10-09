76°F
Golden Knights

Knights unveil Stanley Cup championship rings at special dinner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Updated October 9, 2023 - 9:28 am
The Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship rings include a detachable top that can be worn as ...
The Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship rings include a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant that, when removed, reveals the interior of T-Mobile Arena. (Jason of Beverly Hills)

If the Golden Knights ever forget how they Stanley Cup-clinching game against the Florida Panthers went, they’ll be able to look down at their championship rings as a reminder.

The design includes a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant and, when removed, shows the inside of T-Mobile Arena. The center ice logo looks like it did for Game 5 of the Final, and there are stars marking where each of the team’s goals was scored in its 9-3 win.

It’s one of a number of fun features in the Knights’ championship rings, which they received in a private ceremony Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas. They were made with the help of Jason of Beverly Hills, a boutique inside The Cosmopolitan. Fans can purchase a number of ring-inspired items on the store’s website jasonofbh.com.

Other tidbits on the Knights’ ring include:

— Approximately 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds.

— The team mottos “Vegas Born” and “Always Advance” on each side of the ring, connected by the distinctive Las Vegas skyline.

— The words“It’s Knight Time” engraved on the back of the pendant.

— The words “Cup in Six” engraved inside the band of the ring, referencing owner Bill Foley’s famous declaration before the team started play as an expansion side.

— Sixteen stars on the front to represent the Knights’ playoff victories, plus 67 white diamonds on their helmet logo to honor their total number of wins in the regular season and playoffs.

— Six stones around a diamond Stanley Cup to represent the franchise’s six seasons. They’re set in a star shape to match the team’s “Vegas Strong” banner that honors the victims of October 1.

— 0.54 carats of diamonds on the Cup to pay tribute to the Knights’ 54 all-time playoff wins.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had a hand in the design. The rings will be given to players, coaches and staff who helped the Knights go from an expansion franchise to atop the NHL in six short seasons.

“I think it’s going to be a really cool night in that regard, because it’s very unique,” Cassidy said. “The ring thing is going to be awesome. It really is.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

