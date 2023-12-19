55°F
Golden Knights

Knights walloped by Hurricanes to start 3-game road trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated December 19, 2023 - 6:47 pm
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) moves the puck up the ice after taking it from Vegas ...
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) moves the puck up the ice after taking it from Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights rode a dominant second period to victory Sunday. Things did not go as well in the middle stanza on the road Tuesday at Carolina.

The Hurricanes scored three times in the second in a 6-3 victory against the Knights at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Carolina (17-12-3) converted all three of its power-play opportunities in the win. Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes, while Sebastian Aho had three assists.

Goaltender Logan Thompson allowed a career high six goals for the Knights (21-7-5) before being replaced by Jiri Patera in the third period. Center Jack Eichel extended his franchise-best point streak to 11 games with an assist on a goal from defenseman Nic Hague with 1:24 remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

