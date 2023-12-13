Knights welcome new addition as ‘dad bump’ continues into new season

The Golden Knights had a lot of new first-time fathers on their team during last year’s Stanley Cup run. Right wing Michael Amadio joined that club Sunday.

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) attempts a goal while Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi (50) reaches to block during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) winds up to attempt a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) takes a shot against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) closes in on Seattle Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the third period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was only joking in May when he said he was going to encourage his players to keep having kids because of the “dad bump” the team experienced last season.

What Cassidy didn’t know was right wing Michael Amadio and his wife Bronwyn were already expecting. The couple’s first child, daughter Scottie Marie Amadio, was born Sunday.

“Bit of a whirlwind of emotions,” Amadio said. “Welcome to the world baby girl and mom did an amazing job so I’m just trying to soak it all in.”

Amadio, who has five goals and 10 assists in 29 games this season, said he experienced the feeling so many new parents have described. His life changed the second he saw his newborn child.

“It’s such an incredible experience,” Amadio said. “I can’t even put into words what it was like, but it was a special moment for me and my family.”

Amadio, 27, left the Knights’ road trip and missed the team’s 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday to be present for the birth. He returned Sunday night in a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks after Scottie arrived Sunday morning.

“Mom and baby were doing great at the hospital, so I figured I would just join the boys and continue the daily routine,” said Amadio, who added he was able to steal a few hours of sleep. “It worked out well for us.”

Amadio did admit his mind was wandering a bit before puck drop Sunday. He focused enough to play 11:56 in the victory with one shot on goal.

“Once the game started you kind of get back into the thick of things and dial right back into hockey,” Amadio said. “Then right after, I was able to go back home and see the baby and my wife.”

Amadio is the latest member of the Knights to become a first-time father.

Captain Mark Stone, left wing Brett Howden, defenseman Brayden McNabb and center William Karlsson all welcomed their first child to the world in the months leading up to the team’s Stanley Cup championship last season. The Knights’ inspired play down the stretch led to Cassidy’s joke about asking his players to make sure something similar happens this year.

“I think it’s great,” Cassidy said Tuesday of Amadio’s new addition. “Obviously (Amadio) and Bronwyn are happy like all new parents are. Baby is healthy, mom is healthy. So I hope we can use that energy. It really worked well for us last year. But there were four in a row so it seemed like it was never ending as opposed to this. One is normal.

“It seemed to work in March and April, so let’s see if there’s another run.”

The Knights do at least have one more addition on the horizon.

Center Chandler Stephenson and his wife Tasha announced in October they’re expecting their second child. The couple welcomed son Ford in May 2022.

The Knights aren’t playing like a team in need of an energy boost, however. They’ve won four straight and have a nine-game point streak.

The team took the day off Wednesday and will practice Thursday ahead of a Friday matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.

Center Jack Eichel, who has 33 points in 30 games, will put his personal eight-game point streak on the line against his former team. Eichel was picked second overall by the Sabres in 2015 and spent his first six seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Knights in November 2021.

Right wing Alex Tuch, who went the other way in the deal, will return to T-Mobile Arena with good news of his own. He and his wife Kylie welcomed son Tripp Michael Tuch on Saturday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.