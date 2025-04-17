Knights-Wild 1st-round playoff series schedule released by NHL

Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild will take place Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Here is the full schedule.

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates up against Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) for control of the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild will start at 7 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL announced the full series schedule Thursday.

Game 2 will be begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The series will then shift to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. April 24 and Game 4 will be at 1 p.m. April 26.

If necessary, Game 5 will be April 29, Game 6 will be May 1 and Game 7 will be May 3. Start times for those games have not been determined.

All games will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34. The series is a rematch of the first-round matchup between the two teams in 2021, which the Knights won in seven games.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: 7 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: 6 p.m. April 24 at Xcel Energy Center

Game 4: 1 p.m. April 26 at Xcel Energy Center

*Game 5: TBD April 29 at T-Mobile Arena

*Game 6: TBD May 1 at Xcel Energy Center

*Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary

