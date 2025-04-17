Knights-Wild 1st-round playoff series schedule released by NHL
Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild will take place Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Here is the full schedule.
The NHL announced the full series schedule Thursday.
Game 2 will be begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The series will then shift to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. April 24 and Game 4 will be at 1 p.m. April 26.
If necessary, Game 5 will be April 29, Game 6 will be May 1 and Game 7 will be May 3. Start times for those games have not been determined.
All games will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34. The series is a rematch of the first-round matchup between the two teams in 2021, which the Knights won in seven games.
