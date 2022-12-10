56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Golden Knights

Knights will be down defenseman Sunday against Bruins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) plays against the New York Rangers during an ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) plays against the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore did not practice Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Boston Bruins, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Theodore collided with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim 2:11 into overtime Friday in the Knights’ 2-1 win. He had to be helped off the ice. Cassidy said Theodore will be evaluated further Saturday and Sunday.

The 27-year-old is tied for second on the Knights in scoring with 22 points in 29 games. He averages the second-most ice time on the team behind defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is away from the club because of an illness in his family.

Center Jack Eichel, the Knights’ leading scorer, also didn’t practice Saturday. Eichel returned against the Flyers after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said Eichel is day to day.

“The injury he was dealing with still has not completely resolved itself,” Cassidy said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
3
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
5
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST