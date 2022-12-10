Knights will be down defenseman Sunday against Bruins

The Golden Knights will be without one of their best defensemen for Sunday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) plays against the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore did not practice Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Boston Bruins, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Theodore collided with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim 2:11 into overtime Friday in the Knights’ 2-1 win. He had to be helped off the ice. Cassidy said Theodore will be evaluated further Saturday and Sunday.

The 27-year-old is tied for second on the Knights in scoring with 22 points in 29 games. He averages the second-most ice time on the team behind defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is away from the club because of an illness in his family.

Center Jack Eichel, the Knights’ leading scorer, also didn’t practice Saturday. Eichel returned against the Flyers after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said Eichel is day to day.

“The injury he was dealing with still has not completely resolved itself,” Cassidy said.

