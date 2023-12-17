Knights win despite another apparent injury to returning goaltender

The Golden Knights defeated Ottawa 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night, despite losing Adin Hill to injury early in his first game since Nov. 30.

The Golden Knights scored three times in the second period to break open the game and close their homestand with a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It wasn’t all good news for the Knights, however, as goaltender Adin Hill left the game in the first period of his return from injury. Logan Thompson, who replaced Hill, also appeared to be in pain by the end of the game.

Jack Eichel’s goal on the game’s first shot extended his personal point streak to a franchise-record 10 games. He added an assist.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for the Knights (21-6-5), while Mark Stone had three assists and Ben Hutton chipped in with two helpers.

After Eichel’s early tally, Ottawa (11-15-0) scored two power-play goals to take the lead before Jonathan Marchessault tied it up before the end of the first period.

Nicolas Roy got behind the defense on a power play midway through the second period and scored with a nifty move on the breakaway, then Stone took the puck away on the penalty kill and started a rush that resulted in an assist to Chandler Stephenson for a short-handed insurance goal.

Hill’s first appearance since Nov. 30 did not last long as he left Sunday’s game against Ottawa after 6:25 with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

Thompson, who had started six of the previous seven games, entered the game in place of Hill with the game tied 1-1.

Hill made saves on the first two shots he saw, though he didn’t look completely comfortable. Josh Norris then scored on the third as Hill moved gingerly across the crease on a power play.

Hill immediately skated to the bench and was replaced by Thompson.

It was Nov. 30 in Vancouver when Hill left the game after two periods with a shutout in what was deemed a precautionary measure to monitor a lower-body injury.

Hill had not played since departing that contest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

