Knights’ win, points streaks snapped by Buffalo

The Golden Knights had their four-game winning streak snapped and failed to pick up a point for the first time in 10 contests with a loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The stage was set for Jack Eichel to be the hero when he put the Golden Knights ahead of his former team with an early third-period goal Friday night.

Buffalo was having none of it.

The Sabres answered with four consecutive goals, including one by former Knight Alex Tuch, and ended the Knights’ winning streak at four games with a 5-2 win at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel has now recorded a point in nine consecutive games, but the Knights (20-6-5) failed to take any team points for the first time in 10 contests.

Ivan Barbashev had tied the game at 1-1 with a goal late in the second period.

Buffalo (13-15-3) got goals from Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt before the eventual game-winner by first-round pick Zach Benson with 10:31 remaining. Mittelstadt, who also had an assist, added an empty-netter.

