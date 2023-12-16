50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights’ win, points streaks snapped by Buffalo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2023 - 9:39 pm
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) drives toward the net against Sabres right wing Tage Thom ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) drives toward the net against Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) saves the puck after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan March ...
Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) saves the puck after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) took a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL h ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) winds up to take a shot on goal against Sabres right ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) winds up to take a shot on goal against Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) saves the puck while Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) re ...
Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) saves the puck while Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts in the background during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) reaches for the puck while Sabres defenseman Owen Power ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) reaches for the puck while Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The stage was set for Jack Eichel to be the hero when he put the Golden Knights ahead of his former team with an early third-period goal Friday night.

Buffalo was having none of it.

The Sabres answered with four consecutive goals, including one by former Knight Alex Tuch, and ended the Knights’ winning streak at four games with a 5-2 win at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel has now recorded a point in nine consecutive games, but the Knights (20-6-5) failed to take any team points for the first time in 10 contests.

Ivan Barbashev had tied the game at 1-1 with a goal late in the second period.

Buffalo (13-15-3) got goals from Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt before the eventual game-winner by first-round pick Zach Benson with 10:31 remaining. Mittelstadt, who also had an assist, added an empty-netter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
3
Person with active tuberculosis visited 27 CCSD locations, says health district
Person with active tuberculosis visited 27 CCSD locations, says health district
4
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
5
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Change of perspective propels Knights to best hockey of season
Change of perspective propels Knights to best hockey of season
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Team sparkles, but goalie exits early
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Team sparkles, but goalie exits early
Knights happy to be home as ‘hectic’ schedule continues
Knights happy to be home as ‘hectic’ schedule continues
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT loss: Blues goalie cools off offense
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT loss: Blues goalie cools off offense
Home sweet home, but not for long: Knights back for brief stop
Home sweet home, but not for long: Knights back for brief stop
Home sweet home: Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on high note
Home sweet home: Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on high note