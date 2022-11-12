Knights’ winning streak snapped by Blues
The Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak is over after a home loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Ryan O’Reilly scored 40 seconds apart in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues snapped the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights were one win away for tying a franchise record for consecutive victories. They took a 2-1 lead on the Blues 2:43 into the second period behind goals from left wing Reilly Smith and right wing Phil Kessel, but couldn’t hold on.
Knights goaltender Adin Hill lost for the first time to fall to 5-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
