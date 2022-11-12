Knights’ winning streak snapped by Blues

The Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak is over after a home loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates after he scored a goal while Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates away from the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. Blues left wing Josh Leivo (17) looks on. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) winds up to shoot before scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses a save on a goal shot by St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (not shown) while Blues left wing Josh Leivo (17) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) slaps hands with center Phil Kessel (8) after Kessel scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, missed the save. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) winds up to shoot on goal while St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) reaches to block during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Ryan O’Reilly scored 40 seconds apart in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues snapped the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights were one win away for tying a franchise record for consecutive victories. They took a 2-1 lead on the Blues 2:43 into the second period behind goals from left wing Reilly Smith and right wing Phil Kessel, but couldn’t hold on.

Knights goaltender Adin Hill lost for the first time to fall to 5-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

