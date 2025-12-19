60°F
Golden Knights

Knights without 2 key players for quick Canadian road trip

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) looks on after making a pass during the third period ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) looks on after making a pass during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2025 - 12:11 pm
 

The Golden Knights will be without center Jack Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore for their upcoming back-to-back in Western Canada this weekend, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Theodore, who missed Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury, is now week to week but isn’t considered to miss extended time.

On top of the illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game, Eichel is dealing with a lower-body injury and is still considered day to day.

Neither will travel with the team.

The Knights take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday, then meet the Edmonton Oilers for the first time since last season’s second-round series that the Oilers won in five games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

