Knights without 2 key players for quick Canadian road trip

The Golden Knights will not have Jack Eichel or Shea Theodore available when they play a back-to-back in Calgary and Edmonton this weekend, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) looks on after making a pass during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

The Golden Knights will be without center Jack Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore for their upcoming back-to-back in Western Canada this weekend, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Theodore, who missed Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury, is now week to week but isn’t considered to miss extended time.

On top of the illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game, Eichel is dealing with a lower-body injury and is still considered day to day.

Neither will travel with the team.

The Knights take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday, then meet the Edmonton Oilers for the first time since last season’s second-round series that the Oilers won in five games.

