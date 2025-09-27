Knights’ youngsters stand out in preseason win over Sharks

Youth is served as the Golden Knights beat a veteran-heavy San Jose Sharks team on Friday to improve to 2-2 in the preseason.

Alex Pietrangelo says rehab going well, isn’t ready to call it a career

Four games down, three to go in the preseason.

The next time the Golden Knights take the ice, the on-ice product might look closer to what it’ll resemble on opening night.

But it was a night for the younger players in the organization, and they hung well against a veteran-heavy San Jose Sharks team in a 2-1 win at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday night.

Defenseman Lukas Cormier scored the go-ahead power play goal with 14:48 remaining, and goaltender Akira Schmid made 15 saves while getting the entire game.

Most of the Knights’ veterans got the work in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Mammoth at home, allowing for one more dress rehearsal for those fighting for spots.

Defenseman Ben Hutton was the most experienced player on the roster with his 520 games played. The next highest was defenseman Jaycob Megna and his 193 career games.

But the roster comprised of players that will start their seasons in Henderson and Tahoe hung well against a San Jose squad that featured most of its regulars.

One of those was Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov scoring the first goal of the game at 4:48 of the second period.

Knights center Cole Schwindt answered at 8:15 of the middle frame with a long-range floater from the point that beat Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Day for the kids

For most of the roster that suited up, this was their last opportunity to show where they’re at before being assigned to their respective teams.

The Knights have had their minds made up for a while on who’s playing against the Los Angeles Kings on opening night on Oct. 8. The forwards, especially, are set in stone.

But Schwindt, who’s in line to be the 13th forward, got on the board with his tying goal.

Cormier, the former third-round pick who battled injuries in Henderson last season, showed off his powerful shot with a one-time blast.

The rest of the roster played well defensively, holding the Sharks to 16 shots.

2. Fleming says hello

Joe Fleming showcased his scoring touch during the Knights’ rookie tournament.

On Friday, he showed what really makes him valuable — playing physical and getting in the face of his opponents.

The defenseman-turned-forward got in the face of defenseman Sam Dickinson, the 11th overall pick from 2024. Later in the period, he landed some punches on right wing Carson Wetsch before he was given a game misconduct at 14:36.

Fleming has a straightforward role and does it well. He’s going to get plenty of chances to be that enforcer in Henderson.

3. Steady Schmid

It wasn’t as busy of a night for the Knights’ backup goalie compared to San Jose’s young star. Askarov made 27 saves, and the Knights had a 10-0 edge through the first 15 minutes of the third period.

Schmid, though, made quality reactionary saves when action was his way. The goal from Orlov was his only mistake but he was screened and the Knights were scrambling defensively.

Schmid has given up two goals in two appearances this preseason. It’s difficult to evaluate goalies through preseason, but Schmid continues to carry the same steady demeanor he showed at times last season.

