Kraken defeat Knights for first time ever
The Golden Knights won their first five meetings with expansion rivals Seattle. The Kraken flipped the script Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Right wing Andre Burakovsky scored twice, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
Seattle’s win was its first against the Knights in six tries. The Kraken entered Friday 0-5-0 in the all-time series between the two teams while getting outscored 21-9.
Left wing Ryan Donato and Burakovsky gave Seattle a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the game. The Knights tied things thanks to goals from center Nicolas Roy and right wing Phil Kessel before the first intermission.
Burakovsky and right wing Jordan Eberle scored in the second period to give the Kraken the lead back.
