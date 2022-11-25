Kraken defeat Knights for first time ever

The Golden Knights won their first five meetings with expansion rivals Seattle. The Kraken flipped the script Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks as the puck goes into the net from Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) scores between the legs of Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) eyes the puck amongst teammates as Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks to score during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) and teammates celebrate a score over the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) attempts to cover the goal as Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) battles Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) for a shot during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net from Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks on as the puck is redirected by Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks as the puck goes into the net from Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches from the ice as the puck goes into the net from Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) with Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) close by during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives but its late as the puck goes into the net from Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches the replay as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates another goal with teammates during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Right wing Andre Burakovsky scored twice, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Seattle’s win was its first against the Knights in six tries. The Kraken entered Friday 0-5-0 in the all-time series between the two teams while getting outscored 21-9.

Left wing Ryan Donato and Burakovsky gave Seattle a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the game. The Knights tied things thanks to goals from center Nicolas Roy and right wing Phil Kessel before the first intermission.

Burakovsky and right wing Jordan Eberle scored in the second period to give the Kraken the lead back.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.