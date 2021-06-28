106°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Las Vegas awarded 2022 NHL All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 2:45 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2021 - 3:08 pm
Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round ...
Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) and Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) skate during w ...
Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) and Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) skate during warmups before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The crowd is on their feet before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between ...
The crowd is on their feet before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NHL All-Star Game is coming to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights will host 2022 NHL All-Star weekend at T-Mobile Arena, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Las Vegas also will host the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2021 All-Star weekend was originally scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30 in Sunrise, Florida, but was canceled in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL event with the skills competition and All-Star Game will be scheduled at its traditional midway point of the regular season and the confirmed dates will be announced when available, the league said in a news release.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena,” said Knights president and chief operating officer Kerry Bubolz in a statement. “This is one of the league’s premier events of the year and we are thrilled to bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas to celebrate hockey. This event will also help continue our growth of the game in Nevada and our surrounding areas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
2
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
3
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
4
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA pageant
5
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Robin Lehner (90) celebrate after their o ...
Knights goalies hope to stay together for 2021-22 season
By / RJ

There are questions as to whether the Golden Knights can keep their Jennings Trophy-winning goaltending tandem intact. But Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner made things work this season and formed a strong bond.