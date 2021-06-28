Las Vegas awarded 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The Golden Knights will host 2022 NHL All-Star weekend at T-Mobile Arena, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Fans wait to enter T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) and Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) skate during warmups before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The crowd is on their feet before Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt



The Golden Knights will host 2022 NHL All-Star weekend at T-Mobile Arena, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Las Vegas also will host the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2021 All-Star weekend was originally scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30 in Sunrise, Florida, but was canceled in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL event with the skills competition and All-Star Game will be scheduled at its traditional midway point of the regular season and the confirmed dates will be announced when available, the league said in a news release.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena,” said Knights president and chief operating officer Kerry Bubolz in a statement. “This is one of the league’s premier events of the year and we are thrilled to bring fans from around the world to Las Vegas to celebrate hockey. This event will also help continue our growth of the game in Nevada and our surrounding areas.”

