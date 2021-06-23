93°F
Las Vegas became NHL city 5 years ago Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 5:54 pm
 
Las Vegas businessman Bill Foley, left, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the announcement o ...
Las Vegas businessman Bill Foley, left, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the announcement of the new NHL team in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights turned 5 on Tuesday.

They have accomplished a lot in that short amount of time, making the Stanley Cup Final their first season and the playoffs all four years.

That was hardly the expectation when the NHL awarded Las Vegas a franchise on June 22, 2016. Owner Bill Foley paid a $500 million expansion fee to get into what is now a 31-team club beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The NHL’s executive committee recommended a week earlier that the Board of Governors vote to add Las Vegas. That vote was 30-0 in favor of expansion.

The news was met with cheers in Las Vegas, an indication of what Golden Knights games would become like at T-Mobile Arena. Foley became a local hero for being the first to bring a major professional sports team to Southern Nevada.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

