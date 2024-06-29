Las Vegas native gets picked by Flyers in NHL draft

The first NHL draft in Las Vegas became extra special for one local player, who was selected Saturday by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Las Vegas native Austin Moline, a 6-foot-4-inch defenseman, was taken 205th overall in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Sphere. The 18-year-old spent the last three years playing at Shattuck-St. Mary’s boarding school in Faribault, Minnesota. He scored 35 points in 57 games last season.

Moline was ranked as the 181st North American skater before the draft by NHL Central Scouting. He will attempt to join Gage Quinney and become the second Nevada-born player to appear in the league.

