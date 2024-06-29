102°F
Las Vegas native gets picked by Flyers in NHL draft

The Vegas Golden Knights front office contemplates their next move during the NHL hockey draft ...
The Vegas Golden Knights front office contemplates their next move during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts a shot against New Jersey Devils goa ...
Knights trade for Devils goaltender to replace Thompson
A trade is initiated during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las V ...
Knights take goaltender in 3rd round with pick from Thompson trade
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson poses for a photo with fans Jennifer Anderson, l ...
Knights trade goaltender to Capitals for 2 draft picks
Forward Trevor Connelly poses on stage with Vegas Golden Knights leadership after the team sele ...
Knights take controversial forward in 1st round of NHL draft
June 29, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 

The first NHL draft in Las Vegas became extra special for one local player.

Las Vegas native Austin Moline, a 6-foot-4-inch defenseman, was taken 205th overall in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Sphere. The 18-year-old spent the last three years playing at Shattuck-St. Mary’s boarding school in Faribault, Minnesota. He scored 35 points in 57 games last season.

Moline was ranked as the 181st North American skater before the draft by NHL Central Scouting. He will attempt to join Gage Quinney and become the second Nevada-born player to appear in the league.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

