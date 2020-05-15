Las Vegas reportedly still being considered as NHL hub city

Las Vegas remains in the running to be one of the host cities should the NHL resume its season, according to a report from TSN.

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck as Los Angeles Kings' Ben Hutton (15) gets tripped up during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

T-Mobile Arena is seen following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas remains in the running to be one of the host cities should the NHL resume its season.

The league trimmed its list to eight or nine potential hosts and Las Vegas still is being considered, according to a report from TSN.

Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto along with Minnesota also are in the running, TSN reported.

INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss… – Back & forth between NHL/NHLPA on return to play

– Relevance of economic issues and border issues with return

– #NHL trims list of hub cities

– Chances of June draft fading WATCH 🌍: https://t.co/xBvZTbZevI pic.twitter.com/HYhA1RVdKB — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 14, 2020

“That’s work that the National Hockey League is doing,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said last week. “I think across the NHL, I’m not sure what their thoughts on Las Vegas would be, if we’re a candidate to be one of those cities or not. The NHL is taking the lead on that.”

The NHL is considering several return-to-play proposals after boarding up its windows March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman previously said one of the plans being looked at calls for games to be played in four centralized “hub” cities.

MGM Resorts International acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle confirmed in the company’s first quarter earnings call April 30 that it reached out to the NHL about hosting games in Las Vegas.

In another possible twist, British Columbia Premier John Horgan said during a news conference this week he contacted Bettman about Vancouver as a hub city in addition to the province hosting a possible 20- or 24-team postseason tournament in several cities.

The league last month ruled out playing at neutral sites such as Grand Forks, North Dakota, or Manchester, New Hampshire.

Currently, the Canada-U.S. border is closed to nonessential travel through May 21, though that could be extended to June 21.

Players and staff traveling to British Columbia from the U.S. or Europe would have to quarantine for two weeks to comply with the province’s health regulations.

Bettman appeared as a guest in a virtual town hall with members of the San Jose Sharks’ business alliance this week and said ending the season is “not something I’m even contemplating.”

“I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said, according to the San Jose Mercury News. “I don’t want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we’re doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity.”

