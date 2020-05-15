73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Las Vegas reportedly still being considered as NHL hub city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 8:20 am
 

Las Vegas remains in the running to be one of the host cities should the NHL resume its season.

The league trimmed its list to eight or nine potential hosts and Las Vegas still is being considered, according to a report from TSN.

Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto along with Minnesota also are in the running, TSN reported.

“That’s work that the National Hockey League is doing,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said last week. “I think across the NHL, I’m not sure what their thoughts on Las Vegas would be, if we’re a candidate to be one of those cities or not. The NHL is taking the lead on that.”

The NHL is considering several return-to-play proposals after boarding up its windows March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman previously said one of the plans being looked at calls for games to be played in four centralized “hub” cities.

MGM Resorts International acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle confirmed in the company’s first quarter earnings call April 30 that it reached out to the NHL about hosting games in Las Vegas.

In another possible twist, British Columbia Premier John Horgan said during a news conference this week he contacted Bettman about Vancouver as a hub city in addition to the province hosting a possible 20- or 24-team postseason tournament in several cities.

The league last month ruled out playing at neutral sites such as Grand Forks, North Dakota, or Manchester, New Hampshire.

Currently, the Canada-U.S. border is closed to nonessential travel through May 21, though that could be extended to June 21.

Players and staff traveling to British Columbia from the U.S. or Europe would have to quarantine for two weeks to comply with the province’s health regulations.

Bettman appeared as a guest in a virtual town hall with members of the San Jose Sharks’ business alliance this week and said ending the season is “not something I’m even contemplating.”

“I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said, according to the San Jose Mercury News. “I don’t want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we’re doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
2
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
3
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
4
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
5
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants are scheduled to reopen
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants are scheduled to reopen
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) eyes the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (1 ...
Golden Knights roster review: Paul Stastny
By / RJ

Paul Stastny has willingly filled a variety of roles for the Golden Knights this season, and he’s still the team’s choice to take a tough draw with the game on the line.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) sends a shot attempt on Arizona Coyotes goalt ...
Golden Knights roster review: Reilly Smith
By / RJ

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith is second on the team in goals with 27, surpassing his previous career high of 25, and third in points with 54.

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil ...
Golden Knights roster review: Nate Schmidt
By / RJ

Defenseman Nate Schmidt has been part of the Golden Knights’ identity since the outset of the franchise. He’s been so consistent that it’s easy to overlook his accomplishments.