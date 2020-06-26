Las Vegas still standing as Vancouver leaves NHL hub city race

The Vancouver Canucks announced that their market won’t be one of the NHL’s two hub cities, leaving Las Vegas as one of five remaining candidates to host the postseason tournament.

Rogers Arena, the home of the Vancouver Canucks' NHL team, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sept. 16, 2012. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that their market will not be one of the NHL’s two hub cities, leaving Las Vegas as one of five remaining candidates to host the league’s postseason tournament.

The other cities still in the mix are Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The NHL intends to resume its season this summer with the hub cities hosting the 24-team Eastern and Western Conference postseason. The league paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

