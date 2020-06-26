107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Las Vegas still standing as Vancouver leaves NHL hub city race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 

The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that their market will not be one of the NHL’s two hub cities, leaving Las Vegas as one of five remaining candidates to host the league’s postseason tournament.

The other cities still in the mix are Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The NHL intends to resume its season this summer with the hub cities hosting the 24-team Eastern and Western Conference postseason. The league paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Views mixed on new mask mandate for visitors to Las Vegas casinos
Views mixed on new mask mandate for visitors to Las Vegas casinos
4
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
5
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo (Tom Donoghue)
Golden Knights to broadcast awards show Thursday
By / RJ

The Golden Knights will hand out three awards and give away jerseys to fans during an hourlong special Thursday on AT&T SportsNet and the team’s social media channels.