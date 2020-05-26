Las Vegas under consideration as hub city for NHL restart

Las Vegas is one of the cities under consideration to serve as a host when the NHL season resumes, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday.

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement during a televised news conference Tuesday to reveal the league’s return-to-play plan.

Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Edmonton (Alberta), Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul (Minnesota), Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver (British Columbia) are also in the running.

Las Vegas is the ideal setup, with several hotels on the Strip to accommodate players and staff. The city hosted the NHL Awards every year but one since 2009 along with the expansion draft in 2017 and has a longstanding working relationship with the league.

T-Mobile Arena is equipped with multiple locker rooms, a requirement for the NHL to host multiple games each day, Bettman said.

