Las Vegas under consideration to be NHL hub city

The NHL, which was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Tuesday a 24-team postseason format that will be played in two hub cities.

The NHL hasn’t decided where it will set up shop if the season resumes. But Las Vegas is one of the cities under consideration.

Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed the 10 potential hubs for the league’s return-to-play plan on Tuesday, and Las Vegas made the cut.

“It’d be great if Vegas is one of them,” Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’d be great for the city, not only just for us because you’re back here, but it’s good for the city. We have the capacity, we have the star amenities, the hotels the rinks. Hopefully that’s something they lean towards.”

Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Dallas, Edmonton (Alberta), Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul (Minnesota), Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver (British Columbia) are also in the running.

Las Vegas holds a longstanding working relationship with the league and has several hotels on the Strip to accommodate players and staff.

T-Mobile Arena is equipped with multiple locker rooms, which would allow the NHL to have more than one game there each day.

However, if Las Vegas is selected as one of the hubs, there’s no guarantee that the Knights would play in their home arena.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly noted that the league is considering moving clubs to prevent them from playing in their home market.

“We don’t need to make a decision today. We’ll probably need to make one in three to four weeks, and at that point we would be able to better evaluate how COVID‑19 is in a particular place,” Bettman said. “We need to make sure that there’s enough testing available, and we’ll be needing lots and lots of testing, but we don’t want it to interfere with the medical needs of the community. That has to come first.”

Bettman provided more details of the 24-team expanded postseason, including details of the round robin involving the Knights.

The Knights are one of four teams in the Western Conference to receive a bye and will play round-robin games against St. Louis, Colorado and Dallas to determine the top four seeds.

Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia are the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference.

The first-place finisher in the round robin will receive the top seed, meaning the Knights could move up from the No. 3 spot despite being eight points behind St. Louis in the overall standings at the pause.

“The percentages are more in our favor (to earn the top seed),” Schmidt said. “We’re not trying to climb uphill against a team that’s a lot further ahead of us. It’s hard, but you can’t please everybody.”

The Return to Play Committee is still discussing whether the playoffs will reseed or use a bracket format after the qualifying round, meaning the Knights’ opponent for the conference quarterfinals remains undetermined.

The qualifying round will be best-of-five series, but the length of the conference quarterfinals and semifinals has not been determined. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven.

Bettman did not release a start date for the 24-team postseason but said it’s conceivable games could start in late July. Training camps (Phase Three) will not begin before July 1 and could last two to three weeks.

The NHL sent a memo over the holiday weekend to teams and players outlining the framework for Phase Two, which would allow small group workouts at team facilities. The 21-page document indicated the league is “targeting a date in early June.”

Bettman estimated the league could administer 25,000 to 30,000 tests for COVID-19 once players and staff arrive at the hub cities at a cost of “millions of dollars.”

“Obviously we can’t be in a situation where we have an outbreak, and that will affect our ability to continue playing,” Daly said, “but a single positive test or isolated positive tests throughout a two‑month tournament should not necessarily mean an end to the tournament.”

