Laurent Brossoit looks to bring stability to Knights in net

The Golden Knights started a franchise-record five goaltenders this season, none making more than 37 appearances. One of them, Laurent Brossoit, came on late and finished 7-0-3.

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) prepares to save while defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) guards against Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) takes a shot to the face during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal staff and wire photos The Golden Knights’ four primary goalies this season, from left: Jonathan Quick, Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit and Adin Hill.

The other 31 NHL teams had the chance to nab the Golden Knights’ Game 1 playoff starter.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit went on waivers Nov. 10 after a difficult two-game conditioning stint with the Silver Knights. He needed more time to rediscover his game following offseason hip surgery, and the Golden Knights didn’t want to break up a winning NHL tandem at the time in Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

Brossoit admitted in December he “probably would have done the same thing.” Yet the day he cleared waivers Nov. 11 might be one of the most important of the Knights’ season.

After being sent back to the minors, Brossoit found his stride behind a rebuilt body. He stayed patient, then took advantage of his second chance in the NHL.

What he does next could determine how far the Knights go in the playoffs. Or, it could open up the door for another twist in the team’s season-long saga in net.

“I’ve never had this long of an opportunity before,” Brossoit said. “It’s nice that my body’s feeling good for it.”

In many ways, it’s fitting the Knights are entering the playoffs behind a goalie with only 10 regular-season starts. Their season has been defined by injuries and instability in net ever since it was announced that goaltender Robin Lehner would miss the entire year with a hip injury that required surgery in August.

The Knights started a franchise-record five goaltenders, none making more than 37 appearances. Brossoit didn’t even get his first NHL game until Feb. 21.

Luckily for the team, he was up to speed by that point. His procedure, which fixed an issue he’s had since junior hockey, allowed him to access different parts of his body again and be in more control of his movements.

The results followed.

Brossoit finished 7-0-3, the longest streak without a regulation loss to begin a season since Jean-Sebastien Aubin started 9-0-2 for Toronto in 2005-06. Brossoit’s 2.17 goals-against average was the fourth-best among all NHL netminders with at least 10 starts. His .927 save percentage ranked third.

“He’s been unreal,” center Nicolas Roy said. “He started the hard way in the AHL and battled his way back and got better out there. It’s nice to see him back with us.”

Brossoit’s late charge won him the starter’s job for Game 1 and most likely beyond. Coach Bruce Cassidy said it was “trending toward” that before the Knights’ regular-season finale in Seattle.

As this season has shown, however, the team might need a backup plan. Brossoit missed a month with a lower-body injury. His partner for the past 10 games was two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick, who arrived in March in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Quick’s playoff pedigree is impeccable, and he authored some impressive performances down the stretch. There are still questions as to whether he could win a series if called upon. His .901 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average with the Knights were the worst among the team’s five starters.

It’s unclear what the team can expect from Hill or Thompson. Hill, who hasn’t played since March 7 because of a lower-body injury, appears closer to game-ready after playing 40 minutes during a conditioning loan with the Silver Knights on April 7. Thompson has appeared once since Feb. 9 because of lower-body injuries and was held off the ice the final week of the regular season because his body didn’t respond well while trying to ramp up for a return.

The uncertainty among the options, even with Brossoit, who has never started a playoff game, could be cause for concern for the Knights.

It isn’t for Cassidy.

The team has shown all season it can succeed no matter who is in net. The Knights finished with the seventh-best team save percentage in the NHL even with their constantly rotating carousel. Their strong defensive identity, which has limited dangerous chances from the slot or backdoor plays, has set up their goaltenders for success.

“If we play well and play good team defense, we’re in good shape,” Cassidy said. “We’ve tried to do it all year. Not ask too much of that position. Help us win the game, give us a chance to win. Timely saves. It doesn’t matter who’s been in there.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.