Lehner, Knights could get NHL COVID protocol changes for playoffs

The NHL sent out a memo to teams saying its COVID-19 restrictions may be relaxed in the playoffs for teams with fully vaccinated individuals.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90, left) chats with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner may get his wish after all.

The NHL sent out a memo Friday saying its COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened for playoff teams if enough of their traveling party is vaccinated. Lehner criticized the league and players association three weeks ago for not having relaxed protocols for vaccinated players in place, arguing competitive balance was being put ahead of mental health.

The NHL’s memo outlines how the league’s currently very strict rules would change for fully vaccinated individuals if 85 percent of a team’s traveling party (which includes coaches, trainers and other personnel) gets to that point. They can have small gatherings, no longer get tested for COVID-19 on off days, visit the hotel room of another fully vaccinated person and even golf as a group, according to TSN.

They can also go to outdoor restaurants and even dine indoors if they are separated from other guests.

Lehner, who has received the vaccine, posted a video on Twitter of a panda climbing the bars of an enclosure after the news came out. It’s unknown if the Knights have reached the 85 percent threshold.

The goaltender, who has been public about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, was vocal about how difficult the isolation teams have had to endure over the past year has been. They lived apart from their family and friends in bubbles last postseason and have played this year under numerous restrictions.

Players are largely confined to their homes, hotel rooms and ice rinks except for essential activities and emergencies. They are tested for COVID-19 every day, even when they don’t have a game or practice. Those policies haven’t changed despite the fact that many U.S. teams have had an opportunity to get the vaccine.

The NHL is also a step behind the NFL, NBA and MLB, who have already created policy changes for fully vaccinated individuals. The NHL has had issues even recently caused by the pandemic.

The Vancouver Canucks had a COVID-19 outbreak in late March and April and the Colorado Avalanche briefly paused their season in April as well.

