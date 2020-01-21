Lengthy break comes at opportune time for Golden Knights

The Golden Knights do not play again until Jan. 31, which offers plenty of time to heal their bumps and bruises and gear up for the final 30 games.

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with teammates Mark Stone (61) and Nicolas Hague after scoring during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights new head coach Peter DeBoer, left, and his son Boston University forward Jack DeBoer, right. (The Canadian Press and AP Photo)

BOSTON — There are two ways to look at the timing of the Golden Knights’ nine-day break that starts Wednesday.

On one hand, the Knights could use more practice time and games to absorb the concepts being introduced by coach Peter DeBoer since he was hired Jan. 15.

The flip side is the time off allows everyone to catch their breath after a hectic week for the entire organization.

The Knights are choosing the latter.

”It’s definitely been a mental stress, for sure,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Just to get away with a couple of the guys and relax, whether it’s just sitting on the beach or going for a round of golf, I think that’s good for us.”

The Knights scattered to the wind after Tuesday’s game against Boston, as left wing Max Pacioretty was the lone representative headed to the All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Defenseman Nick Holden said his family is off to Disneyland during the break, and left wing Jonathan Marchessault also said he has a brief family vacation planned.

The Knights begin their bye week Monday and do not play again until Jan. 31 at Carolina, which offers plenty of time to heal any bumps and bruises and gear up for the final 30 games. They’ll resume practicing Jan. 30.

“I think mentalwise, it’s good to just get away from the game and kind of just hang out with family or friends or with your girlfriend or whatever,” center Paul Stastny said. “Just get away from the game, get away from hockey and recharge the battery.”

Fleury to sit after break

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was handed his 10th start in the past 11 games, meaning he will serve his one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game against the Hurricanes.

By rule, Fleury was required to sit out the game preceding or following the All-Star break.

“I want to get (Malcolm) Subban in there, too, and we will,” DeBoer said. “Coming out of the break we’ve got a back-to-back, so that’s an opportunity to do that.”

Family reunion

The Knights’ trip to Boston came with an added bonus for DeBoer, who was able to spend time with son Jack.

Jack DeBoer is a sophomore forward at Boston University, and the Knights practiced at the Terriers’ home arena Monday. Father and son then were able to enjoy dinner together that night.

“That’s one of the detriments of what we do. You don’t get a lot of family time like that,” Peter DeBoer said. “I watch a lot of games on livestream or on tape, but to get into town and spend some time with him was great.”

Patera honored

Knights prospect Jiri Patera was named the Western Hockey League’s goaltender of the week after going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals against average for Brandon.

Patera, a sixth-round pick in 2017, stopped 51 of 52 shots in the two games.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.