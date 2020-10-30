Life-size Lego Marc-Andre Fleury, Mark Stone debut at Circa

A sculpture of Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury making "the save" is seen at Chris Ihle's studio at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An in-progress sculpture of Golden Knights' Mark Stone is seen next to basketball legend Michael Jordan at Chris Ihle's studio at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

You can count Doug Kinney among the Las Vegans who are thrilled Marc-Andre Fleury is still a Golden Knight.

The recent Iowa transplant spent most of his summer working on a life-size replica of the popular goaltender made out of Legos. And, yes, he was concerned when Fleury’s name kept popping up in trade rumors.

The piece, along with a similar statue of Mark Stone, is on display in Lego artist Chris Ihle’s gallery inside Circa. They were suggested, Ihle said, by resort owner Derek Stevens.

The Fleury statue is made of 75,000 bricks surrounding a 40-pound metal frame, Kinney says. He started working on it in June.

Circa opened to the public Wednesday morning. If you want to see the Fleury and Stone re-creations, you’ll have at least a few weeks to get downtown.

“I don’t know where those statues are gonna be in two months,” Ihle says, “whether they’ll be with (the team), whether Derek wants to keep them here in his space. We just build them the best that we can.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.