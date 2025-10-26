Lightning score in overtime to spoil Knights goaltender’s debut
Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 26 saves in his NHL debut Sunday, but the Golden Knights fell in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.
Kucherov scored on a two-on-one after defenseman Shea Theodore turned the puck over in the offensive zone.
Rookie goaltender Carl Lindbom made 26 saves in his NHL debut with the Knights (5-1-3) playing for the second time in two days. Center William Karlsson scored the team’s lone goal.
The Knights, who lost 3-0 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, conclude their three-game road trip Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.