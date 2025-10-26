Lightning score in overtime to spoil Knights goaltender’s debut

Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 26 saves in his NHL debut Sunday, but the Golden Knights fell in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Knights’ goalie depth to be tested with Adin Hill sidelined by injury

3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense never arrives against Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, makes a save behind Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) who defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Pontus Holmberg (29) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (37) tries to split the defense of Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, center, celebrates after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) makes a save in his NHL debut as teammate Shea Theodore (27) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of a hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) makes a save in his NHL debut as teammate Shea Theodore (27) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) takes the puck behind Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

In his NHL debut, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of a hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel (38) is knocked into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) by Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of his NHL debut in a hockey game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Kucherov scored on a two-on-one after defenseman Shea Theodore turned the puck over in the offensive zone.

Rookie goaltender Carl Lindbom made 26 saves in his NHL debut with the Knights (5-1-3) playing for the second time in two days. Center William Karlsson scored the team’s lone goal.

The Knights, who lost 3-0 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, conclude their three-game road trip Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.