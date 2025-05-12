89°F
Golden Knights

Local tavern taunts Oilers fans across the Canadian border with ‘00.4’ billboards

A billboard in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, celebrating Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith's game-winning goal with "00.4" seconds left on the clock in Game 3 of the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. (PKWY Tavern/KF Publicity)
A billboard in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, celebrating Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith's game-winning goal with "00.4" seconds left on the clock in Game 3 of the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. (PKWY Tavern/KF Publicity)
A billboard in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, celebrating Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith's game-winning goal with "00.4" seconds left on the clock in Game 3 of the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. (PKWY Tavern/KF Publicity)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2025 - 3:18 pm
 

PKWY Tavern is taunting Edmonton Oilers fans on their home turf with 165 billboards across Edmonton, Alberta, celebrating the Golden Knights’ dramatic win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series Saturday.

The tavern chain said in a news release that the “00.4” on the billboards — accompanied by the slogan “Go Knights Go!” — is in reference to right wing Reilly Smith’s game-winning goal with just 0.4 seconds remaining that secured a 4-3 victory for the Knights.

Johnathan Fine, owner of Fine Entertainment Management, said in the release the billboards were put up “in good fun.”

We’ve got a ton of respect for Edmonton and their fans,” Fine said in the release. “A little friendly taunting just makes the rivalry more exciting. At the end of the day, hockey brings us all together — even when we’re chirping each other.”

The chain said the signs will be live from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before the start of Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

