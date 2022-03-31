Logan Thompson, Golden Knights blank Kraken, end road skid
Goalie Logan Thompson recorded his first career shutout Wednesday, and the Golden Knights blanked the Seattle Kraken 3-0 in their first visit to Climate Pledge Arena.
Thompson made his seventh consecutive start despite the Knights activating Robin Lehner before the game.
Defenseman Shea Theodore, whose last goal was Jan. 20, scored on a breakaway in the second period to put the Knights ahead. Forward Michael Amadio added a goal in the third period when he swept a rebound past Seattle goalie Chris Driedger while falling to the ice.
Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal.
The Knights (37-28-4, 78 points) won their third straight to move into the last wild-card spot by points and ended a seven-game road losing skid.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb was activated from injured reserve and returned to the lineup for the first time since March 3.
Keegan Kolesar left late in the first period after colliding with Seattle’s Riley Sheahan, forcing the Knights to finish the game with 10 forwards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
