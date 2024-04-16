Logan Thompson, Golden Knights edge Blackhawks
Logan Thompson stopped all but one shot, and Brayden McNabb, Michael Amadio and Nicolas Roy scored to spark the Golden Knights past the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Golden Knights won their third straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb and right wing Michael Amadio scored for the Knights (45-28-8) to take a one-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with one game remaining. Nicolas Roy added an empty-net goal.
Goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves.
The Knights can clinch that top-three finish and secure a first-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers with a win Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.