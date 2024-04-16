71°F
Golden Knights

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights edge Blackhawks

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks to deflect a puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) looks to shoot a puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) breaks free for a shot attempt against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) near their goal during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) near their goal during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights to get around Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic (72) for a shot attempt during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits some water on a timeout against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) pokes the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) deflects a shot by the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) checks Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) to the ice during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
‘Vamos Knights’: New Golden Knights mural celebrates Latino culture
Knights’ trade-deadline splash adds new element before playoffs
Graney: Understated, underrated Wild Bill leads Knights to wild win
Knights make furious comeback to defeat Avalanche in OT
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2024 - 9:34 pm

The Golden Knights won their third straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb and right wing Michael Amadio scored for the Knights (45-28-8) to take a one-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with one game remaining. Nicolas Roy added an empty-net goal.

Goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

The Knights can clinch that top-three finish and secure a first-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers with a win Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
